Russian, Chinese Ambassadors to US Say No Need to Worry About Democracy in Their Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Russia and China believe that there is no need for the West to worry about their democracy, and called on the Western countries to focus on their own affairs, the two nations' ambassadors to the US said in a joint article published in National Interest.

On Tuesday, the United States unveiled a list of 110 countries invited to attend a democracy summit on December 9-10. Russia and China are not invited to take part in the summit.

"Countries should focus on running their own affairs well, not condescendingly criticizing others. There is no need to worry about democracy in Russia and China. Certain foreign governments better think about themselves and what is going on in their homes," the ambassadors - Anatoly Antonov and Qin Gang - said.