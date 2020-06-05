UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian-Chinese Arctic Expedition Pushed Back To 2021 Due To COVID-19 - Organizers

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:10 AM

Russian-Chinese Arctic Expedition Pushed Back to 2021 Due to COVID-19 - Organizers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) Russia and China have pushed back their joint Arctic expedition, which was scheduled for the summer, by one year, to 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Institute of Oceanology of the Russian academy of Sciences told Sputnik.

"This year, we are working to be ready to fully implement the expedition program in a year," the institute said.

The 2020 expedition was planned to involve 80 Russian and Chinese scientists to conduct research in the Barents, Kara, East Siberian seas, and the Laptev Sea.

The expedition aimed to study the life of marine animals, look into a link between the Arctic's transformation and global climate change, and offer recommendations to optimize traffic along the Northern Sea Route.

The organizer of the expedition is the Russian-Chinese Arctic research center, established in April 2019 by the Institute of Oceanology of the Russian Academy of Sciences and the Qingdao National Laboratory for Marine Science and Technology.

Related Topics

Technology Russia China Traffic Qingdao April 2019 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management ..

6 hours ago

Imports of Abu Dhabi down 24.7 pct in Q1-2020

6 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 54,000 additiona ..

6 hours ago

BREAKING: UAE contributes 500,000 COVID-19 testing ..

6 hours ago

UAE re-affirms importance of continuing internatio ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate King of Tonga on Independ ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.