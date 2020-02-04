UrduPoint.com
Russian-Chinese Arrangements To Not Be Critically Hit By Coronavirus Outbreak - Ambassador

Russian-Chinese Arrangements to Not Be Critically Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak - Ambassador

The new coronavirus outbreak in China will certainly affect the bilateral Russian-Chinese agenda, albeit not critically and with an outlook for Moscow and Beijing to catch up on the disrupted arrangements in the second half of the year, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said on Tuesday

"Of course, it will affect [the bilateral arrangements], we will have to reschedule and clarify certain arrangements," Denisov told journalists, adding that "the high- and highest-level events are scheduled for after May, and we hope that by May the current emergency will be over."

According to the diplomat, disruptions have affected the state-level arrangements in which "several consultations along the lines of foreign ministries, for example, had to be postponed to a later date," but also business arrangements and bilateral academic exchange programs.

He also said that delays can occur as well in times when there are no such outbreaks and that the two countries would hopefully be able "to catch up on what they missed" over the remainder of the year.

In the meantime, Denisov said, Russia is putting together matters related to what he called "the material support" for China to complement "the moral support" that Moscow has already provided � words of solidarity and assurances of the readiness to help conveyed by the Russian president and foreign ministers to their Chinese counterparts.

"We were given a list of quite concrete items which are in deficit here [in China], including primarily protective clothing for the medical staff, such as masks, goggles, suits - this is what they need the most," the diplomat said, adding that the Russian assistance might be delivered in the coming days directly to Wuhan, the outbreak's epicenter.

The deadly coronavirus pandemic began in December, quickly spreading across China and beyond. More than 20,000 are currently infected and more than 420 have died, most of them in China. Once the majority of contractors were confirmed to have had a travel history in China and the virus' human-to-human transmission was established, many countries halted traffic with China and geared up security provisions at airports and other entry points.

Earlier in the day, Russia sent a plane to Wuhan to evacuate its citizens from the coronavirus-affected province of Hubei, as did many other countries over the past week.

