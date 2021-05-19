UrduPoint.com
Russian-Chinese Bilateral Relations At Highest Level - Putin

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

Russian-Chinese Bilateral Relations at Highest Level - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Russia and China attained the highest level in mutual relationship, witnessing progress in all spheres, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, opened the construction of new nuclear units, designed by Russia, at Tianwan nuclear power station and Xudapu nuclear plant.

"Since signing the agreement [on good neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation] Russia and China have achieved significant success in strengthening multi-dimensional cooperation and mutual trust in all areas without exception: politics, international affairs, trade and economy, cultural and humanitarian exchanges.

It could be said that now the Russian-Chinese relationship have achieved the historically highest level," Putin said.

The president added that the countries consistently and steadily fulfill all agreements signed at the high level in the nuclear energy sector.

Tianwan NPP, located in eastern China, is the largest project of the Russian-Chinese nuclear cooperation. Russia took part in constructing most of the station's nuclear units. In June 2019, the countries signed a contract on building units 3 and 4 at Xudapu NPP, located in the northeastern part of the country.

