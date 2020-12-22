UrduPoint.com
Russian, Chinese Bombers Conducted 2nd Joint Patrol In Asia-Pacific Region - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Six Russian and Chinese bombers conducted on Tuesday their second joint patrol in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Ministry of Defence said.

"The defense ministries of the Russian federation and the People's Republic of China officially announce that on December 22, 2020, Russian aerospace forces and the air force of China's People's Liberation Army conducted their second joint air alert mission of long-range aircraft in the Asia-Pacific region," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Two Russia's Tu-95MS bombers and four China's Xian H-6 bombers took part in the patrol, the ministry specified.

The patrol was conducted in strict compliance with the international law, not allowing a single foreign violation of the regional airspace, the Russian Ministry of Defence added, stressing that the operation is not targeted against any nation.

More Stories From World

