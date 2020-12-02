UrduPoint.com
Russian, Chinese Cabinet Chiefs To Hold Talks In Videoconference Format On Wednesday

Sumaira FH 9 seconds ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Russian, Chinese Cabinet Chiefs to Hold Talks in Videoconference Format on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will hold virtual talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday as part of an annual meeting between the heads of government of the two countries.

The officials are expected to discuss the further development of strategic ties and partnership on the international stage, as well as the cooperation between the two countries, including in investment, manufacturing, energy and agriculture.

The ministers will issue a joint communique after the conclusion of the talks.

The event will mark the 25th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China.

