Russian, Chinese Defense Chiefs Hold Talks at SCO Ministerial Meeting in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu, held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) defense ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Friday to discuss issues of mutual interest, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The negotiations between the Russian and Chinese defense ministers were not planned in advance, as follows from the protocol of the event.

In addition, Shoigu and Li briefly exchanged views on a number of pressing issues before the start of the SCO ministerial meeting and between its sessions.

On April 18, the Chinese defense chief paid a visit to Moscow, where he had a meeting with Shoigu. Following the negotiations, the Chinese Defense Ministry said Li's trip to Russia demonstrated the deepening of mutual trust and partnership between the countries' armed forces.