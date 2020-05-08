UrduPoint.com
Russian, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation During Pandemic

Fri 08th May 2020 | 04:08 PM

Russian, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation During Pandemic

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, discussed on the phone the most pressing issues linked to the cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Defense Minister said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, discussed on the phone the most pressing issues linked to the cooperation during the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Defense Minister said Thursday.

"On May 8, 2020, Russian Defense Minister Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu held a phone conversation with Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Wei Fenghe," the ministry said.

According to the statement, the Chinese defense minister congratulated Shoigu and Russian military on the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory.

Your Thoughts and Comments

