Russian, Chinese, Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Cooperation at UN - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has discussed cooperation at the United Nations with Chinese First Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has discussed cooperation at the United Nations with Chinese First Deputy Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu, the Russian Foreign Ministry informs.

"Various aspects of interactions between Moscow and Beijing in the UN, including within the framework of its Security Council and General Assembly, as well as a number of specialized agencies, were carefully considered. The sides highly appreciated the traditionally close bilateral cooperation in the UN, based on close relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between our states," the foreign ministry said in a Friday statement.

During their Friday talks in Moscow, Vershinin and Ma Zhaoxu also reaffirmed their readiness to uphold the central coordinating role of the United Nations in world affairs and the supremacy of universally recognized norms of international law.

Special attention was paid to "persistent attempts by representatives of some countries to undermine the authority of the UN by using its platform to put pressure on sovereign states," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Vershinin and Ma Zhaoxu also discussed certain attempts of creating alternative non-inclusive mechanisms outside the UN framework.