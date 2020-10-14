UrduPoint.com
Russian, Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Issues On UN Agenda - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:00 AM

Russian, Chinese Deputy Foreign Ministers Discuss Issues on UN Agenda - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held consultations on the UN agenda with his Chinese counterpart Ma Zhaoxu via videoconference, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A thorough exchange of views took place on a wide range of issues on the agenda of the global organization, including a number of regional dossiers under consideration by its Security Council, as well as human rights issues. Special attention was paid to the prospects for further building up coordination in the UN in the BRICS format," it said.

The sides also reaffirmed their mutual commitment to enhancing the authority and strengthening the central coordinating role of the UN in international affairs, including in the context of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations celebrated this year.

"The consultations confirmed the mutual interest in continuing a close dialogue on the entire range of UN issues in line with the strategic partnership between Moscow and Beijing," the ministry said.

More Stories From World

