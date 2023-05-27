UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese Diplomats Alarmed By NATO Involvement In Ukraine Conflict - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Russian, Chinese Diplomats Alarmed by NATO Involvement in Ukraine Conflict - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on Friday expressed concerns about possible dangerous consequences of NATO's involvement in the Ukraine conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Galuzin and Li held a meeting in Moscow.

"The mutual commitment to the provisions of the UN Charter, the norms of international law and the principle of the indivisibility of security was emphasized. Concern was expressed about the dangerous consequences of the growing involvement of NATO countries in the Ukrainian conflict, their actions to militarize Ukraine by pumping it with modern weapons and training the soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

Both countries expressed regret that Western states and international organizations have not reacted to Kiev's violations of international humanitarian law and its obligations in the field of human rights and freedoms, the statement added.

Li also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the meeting, Lavrov reiterated Moscow's commitment to a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia China Kiev

Recent Stories

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting ..

National Human Rights Committee holds 15th meeting to review results of UPR

10 minutes ago
 Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most ..

Water supply to remain affected for 3 days in most parts of Hyderabad

34 minutes ago
 Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile pho ..

Accused involved in tampering of stolen mobile phones

34 minutes ago
 UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civ ..

UN rights chief issues call to protect, expand civic space

38 minutes ago
 Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents maste ..

Maryam accuses Imran Khan of May 9 incidents mastermind

39 minutes ago
 NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journal ..

NA Speaker, Deputy condole death of senior journalist's sister

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.