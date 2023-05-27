Russian, Chinese Diplomats Alarmed by NATO Involvement in Ukraine Conflict - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and Chinese Special Representative for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui on Friday expressed concerns about possible dangerous consequences of NATO's involvement in the Ukraine conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Galuzin and Li held a meeting in Moscow.

"The mutual commitment to the provisions of the UN Charter, the norms of international law and the principle of the indivisibility of security was emphasized. Concern was expressed about the dangerous consequences of the growing involvement of NATO countries in the Ukrainian conflict, their actions to militarize Ukraine by pumping it with modern weapons and training the soldiers of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.

Both countries expressed regret that Western states and international organizations have not reacted to Kiev's violations of international humanitarian law and its obligations in the field of human rights and freedoms, the statement added.

Li also met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. During the meeting, Lavrov reiterated Moscow's commitment to a diplomatic solution to the conflict in Ukraine.