UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Korean Peninsula - Embassy

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2022 | 04:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022)  Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora and China's charge d'affaires ad interim to North Korea, Sun Honglian, have met to discuss the relations with Pyongyang and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian embassy in North Korea said on Saturday.

"On February 12, Ambassador of Russia Matsegora had a conversation with China's charge d'affaires ad interim in North Korea, Sun Honglian, in the Chinese embassy. The diplomats exchanged views on the situation around the Korean Peninsula and shared their assessments of the state of bilateral relations with the friendly neighbor, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the embassy said in a statement published on Facebook.

On February 7, Matsegora met with North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Im Cheon Il to discuss the international situation in the context of events around Ukraine and the Korean Peninsula.

The Korean peninsula is still formally in a state of war as Pyongyang and Seoul signed only an armistice, not a peace treaty, following the 1950-53 Korean War. It was signed by the commanders of North Korea and China on one side, and the United States flagged by the United Nations on the other. North Korea has since made several proposals to sign a peace treaty, but all of them were rejected by the US.

