Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss US Military, Biological Activities In Ukraine - Moscow

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2022 | 04:45 PM

Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss US Military, Biological Activities in Ukraine - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has discussed with Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui the military and biological activity of the United States in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has discussed with Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui the military and biological activity of the United States in Ukraine, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side drew attention to the problems of the US military-biological activities in Ukraine, to our respective efforts at specialized international platforms," the ministry said in a statement.

Additionally, both diplomats noted the high efficiency of Russian-Chinese foreign policy cooperation, the statement added.

