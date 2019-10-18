Russian-Chinese Early Warning Missile System to Contribute to Global Security - Ambassador

(@imziishan)

Russian-Chinese cooperation on creating an early warning system for incoming missile attacks will promote global security, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said on Friday

"This collaboration is just beginning. It is important and necessary for us. We hope for a good result, and it will definitely be achieved," Zhang told reporters.

According to the diplomat, this program is defensive in nature.

"This will guarantee our security, but will not harm the security interests of other countries. This helps maintain a strategic balance in the world," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in early October that Moscow was helping Beijing to create its own ballistic missile early warning system, which would dramatically increase China's defense capability. Russia finished making a similar system, which covers its entire territory, back in 2017.