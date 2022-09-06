Russian, Chinese Energy Companies to Build Hydrogen Plant on Sakhalin - Rusatom Overseas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The export branch of Russian nuclear power company Rosatom, Rusatom Overseas, and China's Energy Engineering Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding, which paves the way for cooperation on a pilot project of building a hydrogen plant on Sakhalin Island and outlines the main conditions of Russian hydrogen exports to China, the head of Rusatom Overseas said on Tuesday.

"Russia and China have a long and successful history of cooperation in the field of nuclear energy and high technologies, and we are very pleased that the signing of the memorandum lays foundation for cooperation in the hydrogen sector together with our Chinese partners," Evgeny Pakermanov said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in the Russian port city of Vladivostok.

He also said that construction of the plant is expected to start in 2023, and the launch of commercial operation is scheduled for 2025.

The 7th EEF is held from September 5-8 in Vladivostok, on the Far Eastern Federal University campus. "The Path to a Multipolar World" is the main theme of this year's forum, which includes over 70 business events and is expected to be attended by representatives of over 60 countries.

