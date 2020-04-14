UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic, Common Response - Moscow

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:57 PM

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic, Common Response - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed by phone the coronavirus pandemic and confirmed their mutual readiness to strengthen coordination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed by phone the coronavirus pandemic and confirmed their mutual readiness to strengthen coordination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The ministers discussed the situation with the global spread of the coronavirus infection and measures taken by both parties to counter the pandemic. The Russian-Chinese cooperation in solving practical problems in this direction was highly appreciated. The mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation to protect the life and health of citizens of the two countries and coordination of efforts in the fight against the pandemic in the international arena were confirmed," the ministry said.

The two ministers also touched upon a number of other bilateral and international issues, including coordination between Russia and China in the United Nations and the UN Security Council, as well as the promotion of a sustainable settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, taking into account the interests of the countries of the region.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Russia China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Boosts Pompeo's Authority Over Energy Policy ..

53 seconds ago

Number of Novel Coronavirus Cases in New York Stat ..

56 seconds ago

US Seeks Injunction Against Lead Paint Removal Fir ..

58 seconds ago

NATO to Send Teams to Counter Disinformation in No ..

59 seconds ago

National Assembly Speaker constitutes committee on ..

11 minutes ago

AJK Govt. announces to establish latest Isolation ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.