Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Coronavirus Pandemic, Common Response - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed by phone the coronavirus pandemic and confirmed their mutual readiness to strengthen coordination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed by phone the coronavirus pandemic and confirmed their mutual readiness to strengthen coordination, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The ministers discussed the situation with the global spread of the coronavirus infection and measures taken by both parties to counter the pandemic. The Russian-Chinese cooperation in solving practical problems in this direction was highly appreciated. The mutual commitment to strengthening cooperation to protect the life and health of citizens of the two countries and coordination of efforts in the fight against the pandemic in the international arena were confirmed," the ministry said.

The two ministers also touched upon a number of other bilateral and international issues, including coordination between Russia and China in the United Nations and the UN Security Council, as well as the promotion of a sustainable settlement of the situation in Afghanistan, taking into account the interests of the countries of the region.