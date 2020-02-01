UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Joint Anti-Coronavirus Measures - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 07:49 PM

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Joint Anti-Coronavirus Measures - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed their countries' cooperation in the fight against the spread of a new coronavirus strain during phone talks on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed their countries' cooperation in the fight against the spread of a new coronavirus strain during phone talks on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side appreciated the measures taken by China to combat the spread of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The aspects of Russian-Chinese cooperation in this area were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, while 242 people have recovered. More than 100 cases of the new disease were registered outside of China.

Related Topics

Russia China Wuhan December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CNS is decorated with high Indonesian military awa ..

2 minutes ago

Still hold our decision to not bring Pakistanis ba ..

2 minutes ago

Minsk Says Prospects for Belarus-NATO Cooperation ..

6 minutes ago

PML-Q, MQM standing with government: Sheikh Rashid ..

6 minutes ago

China Scraps Import Duties on Products Donated for ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistani nation to reiterate unflinching support ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.