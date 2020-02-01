Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Joint Anti-Coronavirus Measures - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed their countries' cooperation in the fight against the spread of a new coronavirus strain during phone talks on Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

"The Russian side appreciated the measures taken by China to combat the spread of the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The aspects of Russian-Chinese cooperation in this area were discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

The new strain of coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, while 242 people have recovered. More than 100 cases of the new disease were registered outside of China.