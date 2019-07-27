Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Korean, Gulf Tensions at BRICS Summit

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the latest events on the Korean Peninsula and in the Persian Gulf at a BRICS meeting in Brazil on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"They had an opinion exchange on the urgent international issues, including cooperation within BRICS, the situation on the Korean Peninsula, in the middle East and in the Persian Gulf region," the ministry said.

North Korea said it fired two short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan on Thursday as a warning to what it called US and South Korean "warmongers." The two allies plan to hold annual joint military drills next month, condemned by Pyongyang as a preparation for an invasion.