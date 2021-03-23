Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Preparation For High-Level Contacts - Lavrov

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi discussed preparations for high-level visits during their Tuesday talks.

"We paid special attention to issues relating to the preparation of Russian-Chinese contacts at the highest and high levels," Lavrov said on Tuesday, at a joint press conference with Wang Yi.

Lavrov arrived on a two-day official visit to China on Monday. The Russian foreign minister and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi exchanged views on their countries' relations with the United States during their Monday meeting in Guilin.

They continued their talks on Tuesday.

Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow and Beijing were going to continue to strengthen their partnership and strategic cooperation.

According to the Russian foreign minister, during Tuesday talks, an annual plan of inter-ministerial consultations was signed, which provides for numerous contacts during 2021 at the level of deputy foreign ministers and heads of relevant departments.