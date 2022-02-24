UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Recognition Of LPR, DPR - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Recognition of LPR, DPR - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday discussed Moscow's recognition of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"An exchange of views took place concerning the current situation in eastern Ukraine following Russia's recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, and President Vladimir Putin's decision to respond to the appeal of the DPR and LPR heads, with the sanction of the Russian Federation Council of the Federal Assembly, by a special military operation to protect people, including hundreds of thousands of Russian citizens, from a real threat to their life and security, coming from the current Ukrainian regime, which does not abandon attempts to solve the Donbas crisis by force," the ministry said in a statement.

The foreign ministers expressed a shared opinion that Kiev's refusal, "encouraged by the United States and its allies," to implement the Minsk agreements, approved by the UN Security Council, caused the current crisis.

>