UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation In Kazakhstan - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2022 | 08:48 PM

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Kazakhstan - Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the situation in Kazakhstan during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the situation in Kazakhstan during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers similarly assess the events in Kazakhstan, stressed their concern about the intervention of external forces, including the participation of foreign mercenaries in attacks on civilians and law enforcement officials, the seizure of state institutions and other objects," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry mentioned that Wang positively assesses measures taken by the Collective Security Treaty Organization in response to Kazakhstan's request for assistance.

"It was noted that the decisive actions of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were timely and proportionate amid the scale of the threat the republic faced," the ministry, adding that both ministers have expressed confidence that peace will return to Kazakhstan.

Related Topics

Russia China Kazakhstan

Recent Stories

European Parliament Chief Sassoli Hospitalized Due ..

European Parliament Chief Sassoli Hospitalized Due to Immune Dysfunction

12 minutes ago
 Murree Tragedy: LCCI wants travel advisory, improv ..

Murree Tragedy: LCCI wants travel advisory, improved infrastructure

12 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to hold Open Kutchry on Tehsil l ..

Federal Ombudsman to hold Open Kutchry on Tehsil level to ensure speedy justice

12 minutes ago
 Qayyum Niazi, Asad Omer discusses current Kashmir ..

Qayyum Niazi, Asad Omer discusses current Kashmir situation

12 minutes ago
 Militants From Afghanistan Participated in Aggress ..

Militants From Afghanistan Participated in Aggression Against Kazakhstan - Tokay ..

16 minutes ago
 Most Americans Back Nuclear Talks With Iran But Do ..

Most Americans Back Nuclear Talks With Iran But Doubt Deal Will Stop Bomb - Poll

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.