Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Kazakhstan - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the situation in Kazakhstan during a phone conversation on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers similarly assess the events in Kazakhstan, stressed their concern about the intervention of external forces, including the participation of foreign mercenaries in attacks on civilians and law enforcement officials, the seizure of state institutions and other objects," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry mentioned that Wang positively assesses measures taken by the Collective Security Treaty Organization in response to Kazakhstan's request for assistance.

"It was noted that the decisive actions of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev were timely and proportionate amid the scale of the threat the republic faced," the ministry, adding that both ministers have expressed confidence that peace will return to Kazakhstan.