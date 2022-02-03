Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan - Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and other international issues during a meeting on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan and other international issues during a meeting on Thursday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

"The parties agreed on their positions on various international and regional issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine, Afghanistan, the Korean Peninsula, as well as cooperation within the BRICS," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also agreed to confront the politicization of sports and voiced support for the Beijing Olympics.