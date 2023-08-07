Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukrainian Crisis by Phone - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and discussed international issues, including the Ukrainian crisis, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The ministers discussed a number of topical issues on the international agenda. The sides rejected the confrontational policy of the Western bloc towards Russia and China, attempts to restrain their development through sanctions and other illegitimate methods.

A positive assessment was given to the constructive dialogue and the high level of interaction between Moscow and Beijing within the framework of the UN, BRICS, SCO, the G20 and other international structures. A number of topical regional issues were touched upon, including the Ukrainian crisis," the statement said.

Both foreign ministers confirmed the unity of Moscow's and Beijing's approach to global affairs and agreed to continue to further maintain such close foreign policy coordination, the ministry added.