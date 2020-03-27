UrduPoint.com
Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discussed Anti-Coronavirus Measures In Phone Talks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 10:50 PM

Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discussed Anti-Coronavirus Measures in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi have discussed the fight against the coronavirus pandemic during phone talks, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday.

"Just recently, a telephone conversation took place between Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov and a member of the Chinese State Council, Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The ministers discussed the situation caused by the pandemic, praised the bilateral cooperation, the exchange of experience in combating the pandemic and countering its spread, and noted the effectiveness of measures being taken in our countries," Zakharova said at a briefing.

