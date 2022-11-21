UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese Governments To Discuss Investment Cooperation This Week - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Russian, Chinese Governments to Discuss Investment Cooperation This Week - Moscow

Russia and China will hold a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation via videoconference by the end of the week, the Russian government said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russia and China will hold a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation via videoconference by the end of the week, the Russian government said on Monday.

"To hold the ninth meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation by November 25, 2022, via videoconference," the Russian government said in an instruction published on its website for official legal news.

The government instructed Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov to assemble the delegation. The Ministry of Economic Development, the foreign ministry and the president's executive office were instructed to ensure the "organizational and material-technical support.

"

On November 18, a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation was held. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting that Russia and China in 2022 increased energy trade by 64% in monetary terms and by 10% in physical terms. He also noted that in the near future the parties should reach an intergovernmental agreement on the Far Eastern route of gas supplies to China.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China November Gas Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram visits OPC

Great-granddaughter of Sir Ganga Ram visits OPC

1 minute ago
 Biden Declares Emergency in New York State Due to ..

Biden Declares Emergency in New York State Due to Severe Winter Storm - White Ho ..

1 minute ago
 Indonesia Set to Auction Investment Right in Count ..

Indonesia Set to Auction Investment Right in Country's 100-Island Archipelago - ..

1 minute ago
 ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 202 ..

ICC changes format, location for T20 World Cup 2024

1 hour ago
 Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of ..

Dar orders inquiry into leakage of tax details of COAS family members

1 hour ago
 PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

PPP leaders lashes out at Sugar mafia

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.