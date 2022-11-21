Russian, Chinese Governments to Discuss Investment Cooperation This Week - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russia and China will hold a meeting of the bilateral intergovernmental commission on investment cooperation via videoconference by the end of the week, the Russian government said on Monday.

"To hold the ninth meeting of the Russian-Chinese Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation by November 25, 2022, via videoconference," the Russian government said in an instruction published on its website for official legal news.

The government instructed Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Belousov to assemble the delegation. The Ministry of Economic Development, the foreign ministry and the president's executive office were instructed to ensure the "organizational and material-technical support.

"

On November 18, a meeting of the Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commission on energy cooperation was held. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said after the meeting that Russia and China in 2022 increased energy trade by 64% in monetary terms and by 10% in physical terms. He also noted that in the near future the parties should reach an intergovernmental agreement on the Far Eastern route of gas supplies to China.