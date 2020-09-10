Russian, Chinese, Indian Foreign Ministers to Hold Talks on SCO Sidelines on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Foreign ministers of India, Russia, and China will hold trilateral talks in Moscow on Thursday.

Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and India's Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The trilateral talks are set to be held amid a fresh escalation on the Chinese-Indian border.