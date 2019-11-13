Russian, Chinese, Indian Intelligence Chiefs Discuss Security in Beijing - Russian Agency

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has discussed security and terrorism fight with the intelligence chiefs of China and India, the SVR said on Wednesday, adding that the trilateral meeting was held in Beijing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin has discussed security and terrorism fight with the intelligence chiefs of China and India, the SVR said on Wednesday, adding that the trilateral meeting was held in Beijing.

"A new edition of the annual meeting of the intelligence chiefs of China, India and Russia has been held in Beijing. Negotiations have focused on international and regional security, ways to strengthen joint fight against international terrorism, and various aspects of multilateral and bilateral cooperation," the SVR said in a statement.

During his visit to the Chinese capital, Naryshkin has also held meetings with the country's political and military leaders.