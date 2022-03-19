Russian-Chinese Interaction to Be Enhanced by West Undermining World System - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) The interaction between China and Russia will only be strengthened in the conditions when the West is undermining all foundations of the international system, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

"Now, of course, I think this interaction (between Russia and China) will be strengthened, because in the context when the West is just brutally undermining all the foundations the international system is based on, certainly, we need to consider what the two great powers will do in this world," Lavrov said on the margins of the Leaders of Russia management competition.

The Russian foreign minister also stressed that the relationship between Moscow and Beijing have reached an unprecedentedly high level, surpassing even the traditional allied relations.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.