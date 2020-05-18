Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Pakistani Envoys Discuss Afghan Power-Sharing Deal - Official

Russia's presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Monday that he had held online consultations with counterparts from China, Iran and Pakistan, during which the power-sharing deal between the Afghan rivals was discussed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) Russia's presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik on Monday that he had held online consultations with counterparts from China, Iran and Pakistan, during which the power-sharing deal between the Afghan rivals was discussed.

On Sunday, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah agreed to end their months-long row over the outcome of the presidential vote and form a unity government. According to the deal, Abdullah will head the National Reconciliation High Commission and lead negotiations with the Taliban militant group, which struck a pact with the United States in February to open the way for intra-Afghan peace talks.

"We discussed that," Kabulov said, answering a relevant question, and added that the parties adopted a joint statement.

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, all participants of the online consultations expressed their support for the Afghan peace process, pointing out that comprehensive intra-Afghan talks are the only way to achieve national reconciliation. The parties also called on all political forces, including the Taliban, to create conditions for the early start of peace talks.