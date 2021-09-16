UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers To Discuss Afghanistan In Dushanbe

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 06:56 PM

Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe

A quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and the aide to the Iranian foreign minister will be held in Dushanbe, at which the parties will discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) A quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and the aide to the Iranian foreign minister will be held in Dushanbe, at which the parties will discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Also in Dushanbe, a quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan is planned, during which they will discuss a number of problems on the international agenda, including the current situation, of course, in Afghanistan," she said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Tehran said it would be represented by the minister's aide.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Iran Russia China Tehran Dushanbe

Recent Stories

Black Market Business for Foreign Visas Skyrockets ..

Black Market Business for Foreign Visas Skyrockets in Afghanistan - Reports

4 minutes ago
 International Atomic Energy Agency Forecasts Incre ..

International Atomic Energy Agency Forecasts Increase in Nuclear Power Use by 20 ..

4 minutes ago
 Moscow Welcomes Work to Restore Operation of Kabul ..

Moscow Welcomes Work to Restore Operation of Kabul Airport

4 minutes ago
 UAE Balloon to launch first edition of Abraham Bal ..

UAE Balloon to launch first edition of Abraham Balloon Festival in May 2022

31 minutes ago
 Turkish counsel general in Karachi Tolga Uchak had ..

Turkish counsel general in Karachi Tolga Uchak had a meeting with the president ..

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid homage to th ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid homage to the prominent poet Naqash Kazmi

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.