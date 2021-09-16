Russian, Chinese, Iranian, Pakistani Foreign Ministers to Discuss Afghanistan in Dushanbe

A quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and the aide to the Iranian foreign minister will be held in Dushanbe, at which the parties will discuss the situation in Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

"Also in Dushanbe, a quadripartite meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan is planned, during which they will discuss a number of problems on the international agenda, including the current situation, of course, in Afghanistan," she said at a briefing.

According to Zakharova, Tehran said it would be represented by the minister's aide.