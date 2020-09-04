Russian-Chinese Laboratory for Study of COVID-19 to Receive 1st Results in 2021- Institute

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Russian-Chinese joint laboratory for the study of COVID-19 will be created by the end of the year and will receive the first results in 2021, the director of Scientific and Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums named after I.I. Mechnikov, Oksana Svitich, told Sputnik.

According to Svitich, the Russian institute signed a memorandum of understanding with the Chinese academy of Sciences to set up a joint laboratory to study COVID-19. The sides plan to conduct joint research in the field of pathogenic microbiology and immunology, with a special focus on COVID-19, hold an annual scientific meeting and organize postgraduate study and exchange of young scientists.

"We plan to create a joint laboratory for the study of COVID-19 by the end of 2020. The benefit of cooperation with the Chinese Academy of Sciences is the opportunity to conduct work based on both organizations, jointly publish scientific articles, exchange experience, etc. New unique data will be received in the field of COVID-19. The results of the laboratory are expected in 2021," the scientist said.

The memorandum was signed on August 26 during a ceremony of the opening of the Russian-Chinese cross years of scientific and technical cooperation. The program prescribes holding more than 1,000 joint events in which various scientific organizations from different regions of the two countries will take part.