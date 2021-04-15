UrduPoint.com
Russian, Chinese Lawmakers Agree To Cooperate On Fighting Extremism - Russian Lower House

Russian lawmakers have agreed with their Chinese peers to cooperate more closely on combating extremism, Vasilii Piskarev, the chairman of the Russian lower house's security and corruption control committee, said on Thursday following a video conference with a delegation from the Chinese National People's Congress

"We have agreed that we will work more actively on detecting terrorist and extremist crimes and ensure a criminal will not manage to flee from justice, ensure the extradition of a terrorist depending on the place of stay ... The most important thing is countering terrorism and extremism," Piskarev told reporters.

The lawmakers also agreed to cooperate in the fight against drug trafficking and crime, including on the internet, the Russian official added.

More Stories From World

