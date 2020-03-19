UrduPoint.com
Russian, Chinese Leaders Discuss Coronavirus Crisis In Phone Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 08:30 PM

Russian, Chinese Leaders Discuss Coronavirus Crisis in Phone Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed in phone talks on Thursday the global spread of novel COVID-19 virus and further efforts to boost medical cooperation, the Kremlin press service reported.

"The situation surrounding the coronavirus pandemic was thoroughly discussed, taking into account the fact that Russia and China from the very beginning established close cooperation in the fight against this infection," the press service said in a statement.

"The Russian side highly appreciates the results achieved by the Chinese leadership and the entire Chinese people in countering the spread of the disease," the statement said.

According to the document, Putin and Xi called for further mutual assistance and deepening cooperation in the field of medicine and drug development.

