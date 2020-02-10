UrduPoint.com
Russian, Chinese Leaders To Hold At Least 3 Meetings This Year - Russian Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 07:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will hold two meetings in Russia and one in China this year and are also expected to hold talks on the sidelines of various international events, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov says.

"There is hope that by springtime the situation [with the coronavirus] will sort itself out and our main events that begin starting from May with the expected, planned visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Russia to participate in events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War and further meetings, all this will go in accordance with the schedule," Denisov told Russian media on Monday.

He added that apart from the May visit to Russia, Xi Jinping also plans to come to St. Petersburg in July, while the Russian president is expected to visit China in the second half of the year.

"We have a lot of meetings and a lot of trips but every year there is the main event - the state or official visit. Last year Xi Jinping came on a visit to our country so this year it's our turn," Denisov said.

He added that the number of meetings on the sidelines of various international events this year "will be no less than in the past years."

