Russian, Chinese Military Agreed To Boost Cooperation In Strategic Exercises

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 08:38 PM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, agreed to step up cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries through strategic military exercises and joint patrols, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday

Shoigu and Wei held a video conference meeting on Tuesday.

"Army Gen. Sergei Shoigu and Col. Gen. Wei Fenghe stressed the inviolability of friendship and the strength of ties between Russia and China. They reaffirmed their readiness to implement the agreements reached at the highest level and expand contacts between the ministries of defense of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China.

They expressed a mutual focus on stepping up the conduct of strategic military exercises and joint patrols by the armed forces of Russia and China," the statement says.

"The main topic of the talks was summing up the results of the joint sea and air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region this year," the document says.

The ministers noted that "thanks to the efforts of the leaders of the two countries, the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russian and China are maintained at a high level."

The parties also signed a roadmap for the development of cooperation in the military sphere through 2025.

