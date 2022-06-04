Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Middle East, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Chinese Director-General of the Department of West Asian and North African Affairs Wang Di discussed the situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

Russian Director of the middle East and North Africa Department Alexander Kinshchak and Special Representative for the Middle East Vladimir Safronkov also held consultations with the Chinese diplomat.

"A comprehensive exchange of views on the current Middle East agenda took place with an emphasis on the development of the situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, as well as in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

The sides stressed the necessity to intensify common efforts to find and promote political and diplomatic solutions to the challenges facing the countries in the region based on national consensus and with strict observance of the fundamental norms of the international law and the provisions of the UN charter," the statement read.

The sides also confirmed a mutual intention to continue regular Russia-China contacts on the regional issues that fall under the scope of Moscow's and Beijing's interests in the Middle East and Northern Africa to strengthen peace and stability.