UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Middle East, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Russian, Chinese Officials Discuss Middle East, Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Chinese Director-General of the Department of West Asian and North African Affairs Wang Di discussed the situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Chinese Director-General of the Department of West Asian and North African Affairs Wang Di discussed the situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

Russian Director of the middle East and North Africa Department Alexander Kinshchak and Special Representative for the Middle East Vladimir Safronkov also held consultations with the Chinese diplomat.

"A comprehensive exchange of views on the current Middle East agenda took place with an emphasis on the development of the situation in Syria, Yemen, Libya, Sudan, as well as in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone.

The sides stressed the necessity to intensify common efforts to find and promote political and diplomatic solutions to the challenges facing the countries in the region based on national consensus and with strict observance of the fundamental norms of the international law and the provisions of the UN charter," the statement read.

The sides also confirmed a mutual intention to continue regular Russia-China contacts on the regional issues that fall under the scope of Moscow's and Beijing's interests in the Middle East and Northern Africa to strengthen peace and stability.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Syria Exchange Moscow Russia China Yemen Beijing Vladimir Putin Sudan Libya Middle East Asia

Recent Stories

Price magistrates conducts 1357 raids; imposes 387 ..

Price magistrates conducts 1357 raids; imposes 387,700 fines on profiteers

1 minute ago
 Tennis: Recent French Open women's champions

Tennis: Recent French Open women's champions

2 minutes ago
 Tennis: French Open results

Tennis: French Open results

2 minutes ago
 Orangi police arrests woman murderer of husband

Orangi police arrests woman murderer of husband

2 minutes ago
 Heat wave conditions likely during next five days: ..

Heat wave conditions likely during next five days: Meteorological Department

5 minutes ago
 Media sensitized on Pakistan's water security chal ..

Media sensitized on Pakistan's water security challenges

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.