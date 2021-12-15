Russian, Chinese Presidents Agree to Work Closer on COVID-19 Response - Aide

(@imziishan)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to ramp up cooperation on COVID-19 response during a video call on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to ramp up cooperation on COVID-19 response during a video call on Wednesday.

"They held a detailed discussion on future cooperation with regard to the pandemic and agreed to strengthen working contacts between sanitary and epidemiological agencies," Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

The president emphasized the importance of Russian vaccine production in China. Agreements are in place to make more than 150 million Sputnik doses a year at Chinese factories, Ushakov added.