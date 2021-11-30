UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese Prime Ministers To Discuss Bilateral Relations Via Video Link

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Chinese State Council Premier Li Keqiang will on Tuesday discuss the development of Russian-Chinese relations and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

According to the Russian cabinet, the prime ministers are expected to discuss urgent issues of development of the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with an emphasis on cooperation in trade and investment, energy, industrial, agricultural, transport and humanitarian spheres.

The heads of government will pay special attention to the COVID-19 response and to ways to boost the dynamics of cooperation in practical areas. A joint communique will be signed.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry earlier said the 26th regular meeting of the heads of government of Russia and China will be held in the format of a video conference.

