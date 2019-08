Russian, Chinese Prime Ministers to Meet on September 17 - Kremlin Aide

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet on September 17,Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said Friday.

"A meeting of the prime ministers of the two countries - Dmitry Medvedev and Li Keqiang will be held on September 17," Ushakov told reporters ahead of the meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua at the 5th Eastern Economic Forum on September 4-6 in the city of Vladivostok.