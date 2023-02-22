UrduPoint.com

Russian-Chinese Relations Developing As Planned, Reaching New Milestones - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Relations between Russia and China are developing as planned, the countries are reaching new milestones, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I would like to note that Russian-Chinese relations are developing as we planned in previous years.

Everything is progressing and evolving. We reach new milestones," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi in Moscow.

Cooperation between Russia and China is also of great importance for stabilizing the international situation, the president added.

