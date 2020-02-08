Russian-Chinese Relations to Be Unharmed by Outbreak of New Coronavirus - Senior Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) The outbreak of a new coronavirus in China will not affect the relations between Moscow and Beijing, and the bilateral cooperation will be fully restored after the end of the epidemic, Russia's upper chamber Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Konstantin Kosachev said.

In late January, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed an order to close the country's Far Eastern border to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus to Russia. Russia also suspended a number of flights to and from China over the outbreak.

"This is not a political matter. When the reason is eliminated, we will continue the normal relations," Kosachev told the Echo of Moscow radio broadcaster on Friday.

The lawmaker described the situation around the new coronavirus as concerning as it is affecting the global economy.

"However, the impact is exerted not by real consequences but by fears and phobias," Kosachev added.

China first detected the novel strain of coronavirus in Wuhan city in late December. The virus has already left more than 630 dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.