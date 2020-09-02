Russian-Chinese Scientific Cooperation Continues as Planned Despite COVID-19 - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Russian-Chinese program of the cross years of scientific and technical cooperation is continuing as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Education and Science told Sputnik.

In June, Chinese Ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui said that the pandemic had affected Chinese-Russian exchanges in economy, culture, science and education, but cooperation had never come to a halt. According to the diplomat, the program of the cross years of scientific and technical cooperation will be implemented in full volume.

"During the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the implementation of projects and agreements with organizations in China continues in a planned mode. The works planned for 2020 are actively underway," the press service said.

It added that since 2014, within the framework of a targeted program, 61 projects have been implemented with the participation of Chinese research organizations and universities, including 39 bilateral and 22 multilateral projects.

"Employees of scientific organizations and universities involved in the work carry out the experimental part of the research in laboratory conditions, while employees over 65 years old work remotely. Working meetings with the Chinese side are held online. International events planned for 2020 with the participation of Chinese citizens have been implemented, including in the online format. Some of them have been postponed for the coming period," the Russian ministry said.

In December 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a directive declaring 2020-2021 as the cross years of Russian-Chinese scientific, technical and innovative cooperation. The directive said that this initiative is aimed at the further development of Russian-Chinese relations and the expansion of bilateral ties.