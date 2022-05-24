UrduPoint.com

Russian, Chinese Strategic Bombers Conducted Air Patrols In Asia-Pacific Region - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 24, 2022 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2022) Russian strategic bombers Tu-95MS and China's H-6K conducted joint air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"On May 24, 2022, the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Air Force of the People's Liberation Army of China conducted joint air patrols in the Asia-Pacific region. An air group consisting of Tu-95ms strategic missile carriers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and Hong-6k strategic bombers of the PLA Air Force carried out air patrols over the waters of the Sea of Japan and East China Sea," the ministry said.

It specified that the duration of the flight of Russian strategic missile carriers had been about 13 hours.

Fighter escort for a group of bombers was provided by Su-30cm aircraft of the Aerospace Forces.

"At some stages of the route, the strategic missile carriers were escorted F-2 aircraft of the South Korean Air Force, F-15 of the Japanese Air Force," the defense ministry added.

In the course of performing tasks, the aircraft of both countries acted strictly in accordance with the provisions of international law, it said.

The event was held as part of the implementation of the provisions of the military cooperation plan for 2022 and is not directed against third countries, the Russian Defense Ministry noted.

Related Topics

Army Russia China Japan North Korea May Event

