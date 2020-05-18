UrduPoint.com
Russian-Chinese Ties Have No Hidden Agenda, Not Aimed Against Other Countries - Ryabkov

Mon 18th May 2020 | 03:56 PM

Russian-Chinese Ties Have No Hidden Agenda, not Aimed Against Other Countries - Ryabkov

There is no hidden agenda in the Russian-Chinese ties, their cooperation is not aimed against other countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) There is no hidden agenda in the Russian-Chinese ties, their cooperation is not aimed against other countries, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Monday.

"We have no hidden agenda with China, we do not plan to set our cooperation against anyone or anything," the diplomat said at an online lecture at MGIMO university.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow finds ways to strengthen its positions and security through this dialogue.

"So, if the United States is expecting to use the pandemic to rattle the position of China or Russia on the international arena, I think they have made a mistake in calculations," Ryabkov said.

