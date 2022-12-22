Russian-Chinese Trade Maintains Strong Upward Trend - Chinese Ambassador
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2022) A strong upward trend continues in Russia-China trade, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Thanks to the joint efforts of both sides, bilateral trade has maintained a strong upward trend, and this is why it has reached another record high," Zhang said.
The ambassador said that in 2022, business cooperation between Russia and China has reached a new level.