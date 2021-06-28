UrduPoint.com
Russian-Chinese Trade Surged 22% In January-April - Putin

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:00 PM

Russian-Chinese Trade Surged 22% in January-April - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The Russian-Chinese trade surged by over 22% in the first four months of 2021 and new records may be expected in the end of the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Monday.

"Our trade grew 14 times since 2001 and it keeps growing despite global financial crises and the coronavirus pandemic.

We currently witness steady positive dynamics. From January-April, growth topped 22%, which means we can expect our trade to break new records this year," Putin said at a videoconference with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Russian leader also noted that Moscow and Beijing managed to take their bilateral relations to an unprecedentedly high level.

