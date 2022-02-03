UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2022 | 05:10 AM

Russian-Chinese Trade Turnover Reached Record $140Bln in 2021 - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The Russian-Chinese trade turnover has reached $140 billion in 2021 marking the new record, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an article for the Xinhua news agency.

"At the end of 2021, the volume of mutual trade increased by more than a third, exceeding the record level of 140 billion U.S. dollars. We are well on the way towards our goal of increasing the volume of trade to 200 billion U.S.

Dollars a year," Putin said in the article.

"A number of important initiatives are being implemented in the investment, manufacturing, and agro-industrial sectors. In particular, the portfolio of the Intergovernmental Commission on Investment Cooperation includes 65 projects worth over 120 billion U.S. dollars. This is about collaboration in such industries as mining and mineral processing, infrastructure construction, and agriculture," the Russian president added.

