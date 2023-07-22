Russian, Chinese Warships Conduct Artillery Firing as Part of Joint Drills - Pacific Fleet

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Russia and China carried out joint artillery firing at a sea target as part of the "North. Interaction-2023" naval exercises organized by Beijing in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Saturday.

"During the joint naval exercise 'North/Interaction-2023', a joint detachment of ships performed artillery firing at a sea target simulating a surface vessel of a theoretical enemy," the statement read.

The Russian ships fired at the target at a range of over 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) using 100-mm A-190 and AK-100 artillery systems, while the Chinese side fired from 130-mm H/PJ-38 naval guns and 76-mm dual-purpose guns.

The drills also practiced searching, escorting and ousting an unidentified submarine.

The joint Russian-Chinese "North. Interaction-2023" naval drills are taking place from July 20-23 in the Sea of Japan.