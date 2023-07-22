Open Menu

Russian, Chinese Warships Conduct Artillery Firing As Part Of Joint Drills - Pacific Fleet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Russian, Chinese Warships Conduct Artillery Firing as Part of Joint Drills - Pacific Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2023) Russia and China carried out joint artillery firing at a sea target as part of the "North. Interaction-2023" naval exercises organized by Beijing in the Sea of Japan, the Russian Pacific Fleet said on Saturday.

"During the joint naval exercise 'North/Interaction-2023', a joint detachment of ships performed artillery firing at a sea target simulating a surface vessel of a theoretical enemy," the statement read.

The Russian ships fired at the target at a range of over 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) using 100-mm A-190 and AK-100 artillery systems, while the Chinese side fired from 130-mm H/PJ-38 naval guns and 76-mm dual-purpose guns.

The drills also practiced searching, escorting and ousting an unidentified submarine.

The joint Russian-Chinese "North. Interaction-2023" naval drills are taking place from July 20-23 in the Sea of Japan.

Related Topics

Firing Russia China Beijing Japan July From

Recent Stories

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana ref ..

PTI Chief using delaying tactics in Toshakhana reference case: Tarar

16 minutes ago
 Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways ..

Ambassador Masood, Congressman McCaul discuss ways to strengthen Pak-US ties

47 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolc ..

Punjab govt to initiate program to educate schoolchildren about sexual abuse inc ..

51 minutes ago
 FM distributes ownership rights certificates among ..

FM distributes ownership rights certificates among flood victims

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 July 2023

5 hours ago
Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian S ..

Sarah Al Ameri scoops silver medal at 19th Asian Senior Karate Championship

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from President o ..

UAE President receives phone call from President of Tunisia

14 hours ago
 Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter ..

Milk sellers postpone plans to increase per liter milk price

14 hours ago
 US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Con ..

US Wants Dialogue, Contacts With China on Arms Control to Avoid Miscalculation - ..

14 hours ago
 PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks ..

PM's youth talent hunt women football league kicks off

14 hours ago
 PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverag ..

PureHealth, Fujifilm Global collaborate to leverage AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthca ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World