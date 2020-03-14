Russian-Chinese Working Group Discussing Possibility to Create Joint Lunar Base - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Russia and China are discussing at the level of a working group the possibility to create a joint lunar base, a source in the space and rocket industry told Sputnik.

"Coordination efforts on the creation of a lunar base are one of the considered spheres of cooperation.

Russia and China are discussing various formats of such cooperation: the creation of a joint base or two neighboring bases. The level of integration as part of these approaches is subject to further discussions," the source said.