Russian Chumakov Center to File Papers for WHO Prequalification of CoviVac Vaccine in Fall

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) Russia's Chumakov research center will submit documents to the World Health Organization (WHO) for prequalification of its CoviVac coronavirus vaccine in the fall, Aydar Ishmukhametov, the director general of the research center, said on Thursday.

The application will be submitted after the completion of the phase three clinical trials of the vaccine, Ishmukhametov explained. This will happen "in the fall," according to Ishmukhametov.

Prequalification is a service provided by WHO to assess vaccine quality, safety and effectiveness. Prequalification is aimed at facilitating choices of international purchasing organizations.